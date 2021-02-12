Ubisoft Entertainment SA Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.