Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

UBER stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 267,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,667,111. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

