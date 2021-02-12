Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

