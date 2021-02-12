Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 204,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $81.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

