Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.77 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.77 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $466.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.99 and a 200-day moving average of $392.30.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.18.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
