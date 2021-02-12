Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $55.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Twitter stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

