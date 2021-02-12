Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

