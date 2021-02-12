Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) stock opened at GBX 30.49 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £431.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.79. Tullow Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.20 ($0.66).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

