TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0190 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $9.24 million and $222,970.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

