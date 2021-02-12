Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 700 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $283.69 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $299.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

