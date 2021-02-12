Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 68 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

RH opened at $506.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

