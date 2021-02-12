Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,609,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $96.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.