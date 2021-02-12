Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $333.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

