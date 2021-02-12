Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

