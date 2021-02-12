Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 814.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $381.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.16 and a 200 day moving average of $409.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

