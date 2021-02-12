Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,401,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,703,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $104.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

