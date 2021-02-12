Trust Co. of Vermont Has $156,000 Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 288.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

