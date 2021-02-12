Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,967,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 47,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.