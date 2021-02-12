Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $56.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

