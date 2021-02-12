Truist Securiti Comments on HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 53.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

