Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $22,899,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 685.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 479,146 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:TFC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

