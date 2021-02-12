Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 193.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

