Truepoint Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,475 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

