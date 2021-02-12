trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Up 8.1%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 3,655,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,163,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Get trivago alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $939.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.