Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$130.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.13.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$110.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.15. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$112.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

