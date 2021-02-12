Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 209.1% in January

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $6.18 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

