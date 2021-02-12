Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Cowen

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

