Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Cowen

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
NYSE:TRN opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $32.39.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
