TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

