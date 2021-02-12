TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.28 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

