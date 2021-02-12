TreeCon Resources (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Trading Down 16.9%

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) shares fell 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49.

About TreeCon Resources (OTCMKTS:TCOR)

TreeCon Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and finances industrial and logging equipment in the United States. It is also involved in sawmill operations; and producing water-based fluids for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as Overhill Corporation. TreeCon Resources, Inc was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Lufkin, Texas.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TreeCon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeCon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.