Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,025.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and last traded at GBX 981.05 ($12.82), with a volume of 38831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 984 ($12.86).

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48.

Get Treatt alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.