Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 272.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $2,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $291.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

