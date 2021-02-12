Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

ODFL stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

