Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 40 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.39.

Paycom Software stock opened at $407.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.56 and its 200-day moving average is $364.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

