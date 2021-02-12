Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 370 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

NYSE CMS opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

