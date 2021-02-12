Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,570 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chegg were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

CHGG stock opened at $106.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -531.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $111.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

