Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

