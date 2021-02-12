Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

HSY opened at $150.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.