TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TSYHY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
