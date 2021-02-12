TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TSYHY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

