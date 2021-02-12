TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares fell 6.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $30.02. 1,622,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 306,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Specifically, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 137,868 shares of company stock worth $3,618,593 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $813.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

