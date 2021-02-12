TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 58.8% in January

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the January 14th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TACT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

