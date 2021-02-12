Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $150.87 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane Technologies (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.