Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,931 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,431% compared to the typical daily volume of 590 call options.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

