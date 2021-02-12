Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 493,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 484,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

