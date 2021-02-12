Traders Purchase High Volume of RCI Hospitality Put Options (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,052 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

