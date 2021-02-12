ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Up 7.4%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.60. 11,264,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,985,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

