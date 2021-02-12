Touchstone Capital Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. W. P. Carey accounts for 0.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

