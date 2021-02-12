Touchstone Capital Inc. Takes $11 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000. F5 Networks accounts for about 11.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,231 shares of company stock worth $3,751,585 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.15. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.64. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

