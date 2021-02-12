TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMXXF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

