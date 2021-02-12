Tlwm Purchases Shares of 5,181 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

WYNN stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. 40,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $137.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

